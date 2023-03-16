Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,631,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.