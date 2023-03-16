Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,631,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
