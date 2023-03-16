Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,631,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

