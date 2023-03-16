Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3894 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
BKHYY opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.