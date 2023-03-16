Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3894 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.