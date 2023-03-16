Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Numis Securities

Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 507 ($6.18) price objective on the bank’s stock.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance
BOCH stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 225 ($2.74). 71,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,181. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 52-week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 266 ($3.24). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Constantine Iordanou bought 101,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £146,748.70 ($178,852.77). 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.
Featured Articles
