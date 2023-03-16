Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $54.15 on Thursday. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Banner Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Banner by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 383,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 370,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,656,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.