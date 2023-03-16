Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Banner Stock Performance
Shares of BANR opened at $54.15 on Thursday. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
