Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Trading 9.4% Higher

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.98 and last traded at $56.81. Approximately 72,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 166,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

