Barclays Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $50.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

ALGM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 116,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

