Barclays Trims M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price to GBX 194

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 196 ($2.39) to GBX 194 ($2.36) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGPUF. AlphaValue lowered shares of M&G to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&G from GBX 181 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.70.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $2.62 on Monday. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.