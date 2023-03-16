Barclays Trims Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Target Price to GBX 1,700

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.33) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.83.
Prudential Price Performance
NYSE:PUK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,443. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
