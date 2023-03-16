Barclays Trims Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Target Price to GBX 1,700

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.33) to GBX 1,700 ($20.72) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.83.

NYSE:PUK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,443. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prudential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

