Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOLD opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others.

