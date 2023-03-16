Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 186 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $205.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $202.99 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.