Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $90,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

