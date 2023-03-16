Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,077 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

