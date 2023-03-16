Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253,163 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Baxter International worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Motco increased its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

NYSE:BAX opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

