Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $19.39 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.