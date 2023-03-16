Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $19.39 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.