Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,565,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $438.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

