Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 13,292 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $47,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

