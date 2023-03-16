Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 510 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

NYSE BDX opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

