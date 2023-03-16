BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $51.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $51.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Further Reading

