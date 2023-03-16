Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.91 ($0.98) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €94.69 ($101.82). The company had a trading volume of 2,138,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($111.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

