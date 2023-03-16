BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Buys $10,710.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) CFO Jawad Chaudhry acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jawad Chaudhry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Jawad Chaudhry purchased 250 shares of BCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792.50.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 6,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.