Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $165.89 million and $2.61 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.74 or 0.06684849 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

