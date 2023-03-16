Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,130. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

