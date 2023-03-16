Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€300.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down €13.00 ($13.98) on Thursday, hitting €244.70 ($263.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($281.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €232.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.