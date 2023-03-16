Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 3,145,896 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.
Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance
BRK-B traded down $7.45 on Wednesday, reaching $297.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,063,680 shares.
