Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,070,656.70 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-B opened at $297.88 on Thursday.

