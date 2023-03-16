Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.