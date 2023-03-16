Beta Finance (BETA) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $59.62 million and $4.46 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

