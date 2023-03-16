BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BeyondSpring Stock Up 3.4 %

BYSI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 115,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,863. The company has a market cap of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 303,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 831.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 252,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

