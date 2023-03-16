Biconomy Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $193.14 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00403781 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.23 or 0.27296908 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
