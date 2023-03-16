Biconomy Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $193.14 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

