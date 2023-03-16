Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Susquehanna

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.30.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Bill.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

