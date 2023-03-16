Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in February

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 245,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO opened at $478.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $607.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.15 and its 200 day moving average is $436.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

