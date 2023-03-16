BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCRX. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

