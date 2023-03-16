Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.86. 378,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,007,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

About Biohaven

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $9,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biohaven by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $2,794,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

