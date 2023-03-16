Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIR. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.04.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.74. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.