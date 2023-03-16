Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.04.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

BIR stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.84. 3,840,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,130. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.74.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

