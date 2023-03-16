Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$9.55. The stock has a market cap of C$489.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

About Bird Construction

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.