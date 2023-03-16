BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 23% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $25,038.68 or 0.99979655 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $310.90 million and $41.30 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00210670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,284,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,284,605.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 24,341.90111925 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51,692,653.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

