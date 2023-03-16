Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $480.67 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $24,880.52 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $480.67 billion and $39.31 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00502457 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00140099 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00033788 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000652 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,319,143 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
