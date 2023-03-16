Bitcoin Gold Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $261.36 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $14.92 or 0.00061277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00137073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

