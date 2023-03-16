Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches Market Cap of $7.87 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $112,399.50 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.49518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.69390026 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $119,912.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

