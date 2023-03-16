Bitkub Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $154.19 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $154.19 million and approximately $533,797.63 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitkub Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00403781 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.23 or 0.27296908 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitkub Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitkub Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.