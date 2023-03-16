Bitkub Coin Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00006802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market cap of $154.19 million and $691,761.14 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

