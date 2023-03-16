BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0117

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $35.06 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005546 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003693 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001789 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

