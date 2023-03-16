Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,899,000 after acquiring an additional 242,416 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 788,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,819. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

