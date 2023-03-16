Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $80,036. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

