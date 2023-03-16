BlueArk (BRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

