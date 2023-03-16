BMO Capital Markets Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.72. The firm has a market cap of C$580.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

