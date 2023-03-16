BMO Capital Markets Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,025.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.
REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ REGN traded down $23.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $736.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,231. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.42.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
