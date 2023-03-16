BMO Capital Markets Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,025.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $23.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $736.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,231. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $727.42.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

