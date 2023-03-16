Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,464,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 2,741,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 513.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOWFF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

